Longtime barber hangs up clippers

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – He’s been cutting hair for most of his life, but this weekend a longtime New Mexico barber hung up his clippers for the final time.

With a smile on his face, a very steady hand, and unbreakable focus, Leo Martinez finishes up the final haircut of his sixty-year career. Fifty of those unforgettable years were spent here at The Gentleman’s Barber Shop off Candelaria and Wyoming, where he was the Master Barber.

He’s a man of very few words, describing himself as a good listener. His clients say that’s what makes him so special.

“He’s known when I was scared to get married. He knew when I was afraid to be a father” said Phillip Romero one of Leo’s loyal clients.

He’s garnered a loyal client base and he’s even cut the hair of famous people, including the Ambassador of Spain, Ed Romero.

Now families who refused to go anywhere else to get their service, are saying goodbye, because Leo is retiring.

“I’m kind of sad. It’s a part of my life. I grew up in that chair,” said Emiliano Martinez, Leo’s grandson.

The Gentleman’s Barbershop will stay in the family. He says he’s not sure what he’s going to do now that he’s retired, but he hopes he can still cut his family’s hair.