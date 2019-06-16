Local Woman wins Race Walk Gold Medal on Day One of The Senior Games

Home

by: Jared Chester

Posted: / Updated:

The 2019 Senior Games are now in full swing in Albuquerque. Day one of competition wrapped up on Saturday, and one local women has already taken home a gold medal.

“It’s an honor to compete for New Mexico and i am thrilled to bring home a medal for our state and to met wonderful participants from all over. It’s wonderful seeing them here, we have a great turnout from all over the state and the nation”, said Mandy Owens.

Mandy Owens won the 50-54 age group 1500M Race Walk on Saturday at the UNM Track & Field Complex. This marks her first medal this year, but her 2nd gold medal in the past two years.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss