Local experts weigh in on retailers closing shop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The lights are off, signs gone, and parking lots empty. Retail stores continue to close nationwide, including in Albuquerque.

“Consumer preferences are changing dramatically, and they’re changing fast,” said Jim Dountas with CBRE in Albuquerque.

CBRE works with national, regional and local retailers along with shopping center owners based all over the U.S. “Here in Albuquerque we represent dozens of retailers to reposition or expand their business,” Dountas said.

It’s well known online shopping has been a major contributor to retailers closing up shop. Big names like J.C. Penney, Macy’s, and just recently Forever 21, have all announced store closures due to declining sales.

But, will physical stores soon be a thing of the past? “Bricks and mortar retail are still extremely relevant,” said Dountas.

But we will likely continue to see places like Winrock, and Uptown popping up. “A lot of the new construction has revolved around things like restaurants and entertainment complexes,” said Brian Gillespie.

Gillespie is an associate professor of marketing at UNM, and has studied the decline of retailers. He said the future of shopping is hard to predict. “It’s not that people are buying less, in general, it’s more that, they’re just choosing different outlets to do it,” Gillespie said.

He said although local retailers and national chains have taken their business online, it doesn’t mean it will save them in the long haul. “But when they do that, it’s a whole different type of competition and they need to learn and relearn how to appeal to the consumer,” said Gillespie.