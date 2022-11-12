ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Coming off of a season opening loss on the road, UNM Women’s Basketball bounced back with a victory at home on Saturday. The Lobos beat Houston 68-61, in what wasn’t a pretty win, but a big victory for this program.

“That was really fun. I really enjoyed it, really enjoyed the environment and playing with the team so it was fun. We wanted this win bad, because we just wanted to bounce back”, said UNM guard Amaya Brown.

Amaya Brown had a big game for the Lobos, as the Cibola High School grad led the teams in points and rebounds, finishing with a 16 points and 11 rebounds. Browns double-double was a key for this Lobo victory and Head Coach Mike Bradbury says, that’s what he hopes to see out of the Florida State transfer moving forward.

“I thought Amaya was Amaya Brown this is the version of her that we are going to need. You know, elite defender, scores in her way, and got some big tough rebounds. Yeah, I thought Amaya was great”, said Mike Bradbury.

It wasn’t the prettiest win, as both teams finished with a combined 50 three-point attempts and overall just five 3-pointers were made on the day, but UNM would close out strong and had two more double-digit scoring performances. Tora Duff finished with 14 and Shai McGruder had 11 points.

Now 1-1 on the year the Lobos will play at New Mexico State next, that game is Tuesday at 6pm.