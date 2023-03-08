LAS VEGAS, NV. (KRQE) – Back when the University of New Mexico Lobos were the nation’s last undefeated team, a trip to the NCAA Tournament as an at large bid, seemed like a lock. Now, the only way in is to win the Mountain West Tournament.

“My team, I feel like I’d bet on them any day of the week,,” said UNM forward Morris Udeze. “I feel like we have the talent. We have the mindset to go in there and win it all.” The Lobos have to win 4 games in 4 nights to claim the tournament title. The Wyoming Cowboys, an 11 seed, is up first for the Lobos. The two teams split the regular season series with the Lobos winning in Laramie and the Cowboys winning at The Pit in Albuquerque. “Well, I mean last time that we played them they beat us,” said UNM head coach Richard Pitino. “So, if we don’t respect them there is something wrong with our guys which I think they do respect them.”

Postseason honors decided by league coaches were revealed Tuesday. Jamal Mashburn Jr. was named first team All Mountain West. His Lobo teammates, Jaelen House and Morris Udeze were named second and third team All Conference. That’s good,” said Mashburn. Just ready to win this championship, that’s it. That’s really it. That’s it.” The Lobos and Wyoming Cowboys have a 5 p.m. start time in Las Vegas Wednesday.