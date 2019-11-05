Lawmakers discuss bills to discourage young people from vaping

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers want to crack down on underage vaping and tobacco use. Monday, they discussed two bills that they hope will get them closer to doing just that.

The state health department said one in every four high schoolers in New Mexico has used a tobacco product in the last 30 days, and now lawmakers are trying to do something about it.

“Tobacco is the only product when used as instructed, it will kill you,” Rep. Liz Thomson, (D) Albuquerque said.

Some state lawmakers believe underage tobacco use in New Mexico is a widespread problem.

“It is an epidemic,” Thomson said.

Thomson said e-cigarettes are especially popular among young people.

“What we are finding is young people in particular are attracted to them because they can do them on the sly and not smell the smoke,” Thomson said.

That was the basis for Monday’s Tobacco Settlement Revenue Oversight Committee meeting where they discussed two bills that they feel would help combat the problem.

“The most important thing is to keep kids from starting tobacco use,” Thomson said.

The first bill would prohibit the use of all flavored tobacco products in New Mexico.

“Kids are drawn to flavors of tootie fruity and cherry sunday and things,” Thomson said.

The second would raise the age for buying and using tobacco from 18 to 21, making it harder for teenagers to get a hold of it.

“If you are 17, it is reasonable that you might hang out with 18- and 19-year-olds,” Thomson said. “If you are 17, you are probably not hanging out with 21-year-olds.”

Thomson believes the laws in themselves would be deterrents, but some question how they would be enforced.

“It is great to have tough laws, but if it’s not going to be enforced, why do we do it?” Sen. John Arthur Smith, (D) Deming asked.

Nonetheless, the committee endorsed both house bills, something Thomson said is a step in the right direction.

“It is a win-win for New Mexico to keep our kids safe and land safer,” Thomson said.

The CDC said New Mexico needs a minimum of $23 million to adequately address the issue.

Right now, the state is investing around $6 million.

Thomson is calling on the health department to ask the legislature for more general funding.

Since the next legislative session is shorter, the governor decides which bills are heard.

News 13 reached out to see if these bills would be something she would consider.

A spokesperson told News 13 that they are being considered, but the call has not been finalized.