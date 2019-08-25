Law enforcement across New Mexico upping DWI checkpoints

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – For the first time, New Mexico law enforcement is participating in “Saturation Saturday,” with high-visibility DWI enforcement across the state as part of a nationwide campaign.

Law enforcement said the goal of the campaign is to show how DWI checkpoints statewide can deter people from drinking and driving.

State Police is increasing its number of DWI checkpoints this weekend as law enforcement across New Mexico are cracking down on drunk drivers.

There was one off Alameda just west of Rio Grande yielded 14 arrests between New Mexico State Police and APD Friday night.

Checkpoints will continue Saturday night with Saturation Saturday as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

There will be saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints in all 12 New Mexico State Police Districts through Labor Day weekend.

APD, NMSP and the Bernalillo and Sandoval County sheriff’s departments are partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving for the nationwide campaign.

“I think it’s very encouraging and very exciting,” program director Lindsey Valdez. “It shows a united front that all New Mexican agencies are going to be out there and ensuring that impaired drivers are off the road so it’s very encouraging.”

In addition to this effort, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department said they have conducted 100 operations with 383 DWI arrests this year alone.

Saturation Saturday started in Missouri three years ago.

This is the first year MADD has launched the campaign nationwide.