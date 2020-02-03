Lapel: High-speed chase leads to arrest of shooting suspect, driver

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – New police video shows the high-speed chase and dramatic search for a man and woman later arrested for shooting at another car in downtown.

It started as an aggravated assault call near Lomas and Carlisle.

A caller back in November told Albuquerque police that someone shot at him from a black pickup truck during a fit of road rage.

“I heard the shots. I see there was a gun under the bandana,” the victim said. “It hit my truck three times. I can’t remember how many times he fired.”

Meanwhile, other officers followed the suspects they say fled in a stolen car at speeds reaching 80 miles an hour on city streets until the speeders finally crashed into another car off Lomas and Broadway.

The passenger tried running after police say he threw his gun on the ground, but he didn’t get far.

The search for the driver, Gabriela Wanderingspirit, took more effort and help from witnesses at a nearby gas station.

The officer learned she’d been captured a few blocks away.

Back at the station, the passenger, later identified as Cruzario Gutierrez, seemed to have trouble remembering Wanderingspirit at all.

“If you give me her first and last name, I will give you half of my sandwich,” the officer said.

“Her first last name? She has two last names?” Gutierrez asked.

The man whose car was shot blamed himself for starting the whole incident.

“I yelled at them. I shouldn’t have, it’s Albuquerque,” the victim told police.

“Telling someone they’re a bad driver isn’t OK for them to start shooting at you,” the officer assured him.

Wanderingspirit’s was arrested on car theft charges and for conspiracy to commit a shooting from a moving vehicle.

Police say Gutierrez was the shooter.

They both have trials set for August.