KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids – Donate Today

KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids is a program that puts new shoes on children in the lowest income Title 1 schools in Albuquerque. The need is great! So many children in our community have never had a new pair of shoes and right now, more that ever, shoes are not a priority in low income homes. Your generous donations has allowed us put shoes on many needy children, and we have many more schools to get to. DONATE NOW will take you to our non-profit partner, Assistance League of ABQ so that your donation go through a non-profit organization. You can also drop of new children’s athlete shoes at any Kirtland Federal Credit Union. Here is a link to the locations – https://www.kirtlandfcu.org/locations-and-atms.aspx.

