KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids – Donate Today

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The COVID-19 closures that began last spring dramatically affected small businesses, especially in towns like Taos where tourism is a major part of the local economy. Also, many of those small businesses didn't have active websites or online inventories. In response, Taos Main Street and the LOR Foundation partnered last year to create a solution to assist local businesses called Business Alive.

Charles Whitson of the newly formed Downtown Taos Main Street nonprofit organization said between 40 and 50% of small businesses in the downtown Taos area had little to no e-commerce capability. "After we had assessed the amount of businesses that seemed to not have a website or have a static one, we started formulating a plan to hopefully help them develop to some capacity a way to sell their goods online," Whitson said.