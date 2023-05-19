Summer reading is critical to your child’s education. APS Title 1 Story Time in the Park will have teachers reading to kids at parts throughout the summer. After they read the book, they will receive the book to take along with other reading resources. View the map and list below of Story Time in the Park locations.

Northeast Parks Address Aztec Park 3400 Moon NE Chelwood Park 13205 San Juan NE Grishman Park Veranda and Hoyle NE Jade Park 6402 San Francisco NE Montgomery Park 5301 Ponderosa NE Quigley Park 2801 San Pedro Dr. NE Sandia Vista Park 11505 Chico NE Northwest Parks Address 4-H Park 1400 Menaul NW Alameda Spray Park 9800 4th St. NW La Ladera Park 211 Los Ranchos NW Paradise Hills Community Center 5901 Paradise Blvd. NW Santa Fe Village Park 5700 Bogart NW Tiguex Park 1800 Mountain Rd. NW Southeast Parks Address Burton Park 901 Carlisle SE Trumbull Park 419 Pennsylvania SE Wilson Pool 6000 Anderson SE Southwest Parks Address Atrisco Park 211 Atrisco Dr. SW Raymac Park 2805 Morton SW Shady Side Park 2920 Isleta SW Tower Park 601 86th St. SW Valle de Bosque 480 Sunset Rd. SW Westgate Community Park Valley View Drive SW