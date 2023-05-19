Summer reading is critical to your child’s education. APS Title 1 Story Time in the Park will have teachers reading to kids at parts throughout the summer. After they read the book, they will receive the book to take along with other reading resources. View the map and list below of Story Time in the Park locations.

Northeast ParksAddress
Aztec Park3400 Moon NE
Chelwood Park13205 San Juan NE
Grishman ParkVeranda and Hoyle NE
Jade Park6402 San Francisco NE
Montgomery Park5301 Ponderosa NE
Quigley Park2801 San Pedro Dr. NE
Sandia Vista Park11505 Chico NE
Northwest ParksAddress
4-H Park1400 Menaul NW
Alameda Spray Park9800 4th St. NW
La Ladera Park211 Los Ranchos NW
Paradise Hills Community Center5901 Paradise Blvd. NW
Santa Fe Village Park5700 Bogart NW
Tiguex Park1800 Mountain Rd. NW
Southeast ParksAddress
Burton Park901 Carlisle SE
Trumbull Park419 Pennsylvania SE
Wilson Pool6000 Anderson SE
Southwest ParksAddress
Atrisco Park211 Atrisco Dr. SW
Raymac Park2805 Morton SW
Shady Side Park2920 Isleta SW
Tower Park601 86th St. SW
Valle de Bosque480 Sunset Rd. SW
Westgate Community ParkValley View Drive SW