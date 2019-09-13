Kids take part in Junior Livestock Sale at the State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The hard work of FFA kids paid off Friday.

The Junior Livestock Sale was held at the State Fair. Students have been working to train and prepare their animals all year, selling everything from pigs to goats to a $30,000 cow.

Many kids have been doing it for years, and say the best part is what you learn.

“It’s about teaching these kids responsibility and education and being proud of the product they grew into,” livestock seller Kelsey Graves said.

Kelsey sold her prize-winning lamb “Dart” for $3,900. She says the money is for college.

