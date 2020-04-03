Judge ordered the release of an accused child abuser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mother is speaking out after a judge ordered the release of her son’s father who is accused of badly beating the boy.

“It’s kind of scary knowing that if he finds out where I live, there’s nothing I can do because there’s no restraining order in place,” said the mother Crystal Chavez.

Chavez says her young infant son, Malakai was brutally beaten by his father, Michael Amphy back in 2017. Malakai survived.

Amphy has been in jail awaiting trial for the child abuse case but the 31-year-old recently asked a judge to let him out citing concerns over the coronavirus because he had a pre-existing health issue that makes him vulnerable to the virus.

Judge Daniel Gallegos agreed. Now Malakai’s mother says Judge Gallegos was uninformed when he made the decision. She also claims Amphy is clinging to alcoholism as an excuse.

“I’ve known him since 2008 and the only history he’s had is alcoholism. Anytime anything would happen to him, it would be due to that,” said Chavez. Of course, the Bernalillo County jails have been on lockdown. It’s unclear when Amphy will be released.

