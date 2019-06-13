Josh Torres is ready to headline his July 20th bout at Tingley Coliseum

Josh “Pibull” Torres is back in action on July 20th and the local boxer is also fighting for the Vacant WBC Latino Welterweight Title. Torres will headline the Legacy Boxing Promotions, “Night of Champions” fight card, which will also be held in his hometown at Tingley Coliseum. “Just being in that arena alone is you know electrical. I go over there to watch the Gladiators play and the energy there is amazing. So, i am excited to come out July 20th and perform”, said Josh Torres. Torres will take on Alfonso Olvera and he is feeling better than ever for this fight. “I feel like I am peaking, I feel really great, I feel like all the hard work that I have been putting in the gym and into my career, I am seeing all the benefits now. It’s one step closer to where we want to be, which is the big stage fighting for big belts against big names, but its also exciting to know that I am doing my best to bring big fights here to my hometown”, said Torres. The Pitbull currently holds a 20-6-2 professional record and is riding a 5-fight win streak, which have all been won by KO.

To find out more on tickets and ticket prices, call this number: (505) 573-9499