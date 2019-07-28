Isotopes super fan named “Ballpark Mayor”

If you’ve ever been to an Isotopes game, you’ve probably seen him. He’s their biggest fan and now he’s getting a pretty important title.

His smile is contagious. His dance moves, a bit outrageous and one of his hugs will undoubtedly brighten your day. This is the kind of energy, James Keefner has been bringing to Isotopes field for a decade.

James started coming to the games with his dad in 2009.

“I thought it was time to do something with James that was special, so we bought two season tickets and the rest is history,” said, James’ dad, Jim Keefner.

It didn’t take long for him to make a name for himself. He quickly became friends with fellow fans and even the players.

Today he’s known as the Mayor of the ballpark. It’s a big title and it comes with a lot of responsibility.

He works with the grounds crew to make sure the field is ready for his favorite team.

He says he loves the relationships he’s built with the players, but his favorite part about coming to the games is sharing it with his dad.

James may feel fortunate to be part of the Topes family, but they say they’re even luckier to be part of his.

James has become friends with a lot of the players. When he graduated high school in 2011 they went to his party after a day game.