The Isotopes snapped a 5 game losing streak on Sunday and earned their first win in their 7-game home stand, after a 7-6 victory over New Orleans.

The Isotopes racked up 7 runs on 10 hits on Sunday night, and held off a late push from the Baby Cakes to hang on for the win. The Isotopes are now 31-39 on the season and they will play New Orleans in game 3 of their 4 game series on Monday at 6:35pm.