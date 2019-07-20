Isotopes lose to El Paso on Mariachi Night 7-5

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – It was a packed house on Friday night at Isotopes Park, and it was also an action-packed game on Mariachi night. It was a back and forth game between El Paso and Albuquerque, but the Mariachis would go on to lose game 1 of 3 with El Paso 7-5.

Things looked good for the Mariachis in the 5th inning though, as Yonder Alonso continues his hot streak since joining the Isotopes. Alonso hit a lead changing 3-run home run in the 5th making the score 5-3 Mariachis.

El Paso would go on to score 4 unanswered runs though, to take game one. Game two will be on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.