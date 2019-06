Isotopes Lose their 4th straight at home on Saturday

The 2019 Senior Games are now in full swing in Albuquerque. Day one of competition wrapped up on Saturday, and one local women has already taken home a gold medal.

"It's an honor to compete for New Mexico and i am thrilled to bring home a medal for our state and to met wonderful participants from all over. It's wonderful seeing them here, we have a great turnout from all over the state and the nation", said Mandy Owens.