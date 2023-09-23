ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A big milestone was reached Saturday evening at Isotopes Park-as the Isotopes played against the Oklahoma City Dodgers. They’ve had over 11-million fans attend their games since the team threw their first pitch back in 2003. One lucky fan, Jaiden Allen, was at the field Saturday, attending his second game ever.

He says he had hopes of seeing a home run, and the Isotopes play well.

“Just hoping the Isotopes can win,” Allen said.

Little did he know, he would be celebrated as the eleven-millionth fan to ever attend an Isotopes game since the franchise was created back in 2003.

“The little guy, Jaiden, was so shocked, he had no clue what was going on,” said John Traub, general manager of the Isotopes.

Jaiden and his family were treated to a small celebration, a photo with the team’s mascot, and a home plate that reads, “11-millionth fan in franchise history”. When asked what he thought about being part of Isotopes history, Jaiden said he was, “excited”.

“It’s just unbelievable,” said Traub. “It’s so humbling that we’ve had that kind of support in this community for two decades plus.”

The numbers have proved this season that Albuquerque has one of the largest and dedicated fan bases in all of minor league baseball. This year the team led the league in per game average attendance, as well as total attendance for the 2023 season.

“When all these new stadiums have been built, and all these great things are happening around baseball, and yet Albuquerque and Isotopes Park remains the constant that is leading the league,” Traub explained.

Tomorrow, the Isotopes will take on the Oklahoma City Dodgers once more to close out their 2023 season.