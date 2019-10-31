House for sale in Corrales has a haunting history

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A house for sale in Corrales that comes with a haunted history, just in time for Halloween.

A rare opportunity, lovingly renovated with a true hacienda style: Those are the words used to describe this beautiful adobe in the heart of Corrales.

“There really aren’t very many homes that are of this vintage left in New Mexico, and this one is a very special one,” realtor Marsha Adams said.

But the adobe walls could tell many tales. Marsha Adams with Sotheby’s International Realty says the home, which dates back to the 1850s, comes with its own ghost story.

“When I’m showing this house, I oftentimes hear different creaking beams and floors…and I’ve been told the ghost ‘Maria,’ inhabits the house,” Adams said.

As legend has it, a young woman named Maria died at the home during childbirth. She was buried between Corrales and Rio Rancho, but when a flood hit, the pine box she was buried in floated back to a shed on the property.

“Its final resting place was right behind that wall, in the room where she was seen making love to her lover,” Wayne Maes said.

The current owner, Wayne Maes, says her ghost still haunts the home.

“She told us that morning, I saw at the foot of the bed this beautiful young woman dressed in white with a single red rose,” Maes said.

While you won’t find the story on the home’s realty listing, Adams says she does mention it to potential buyers.

“But she is a kind one. I think people find that more fascinating than they do scary, and so it adds a bit of interest to the home,” she said.

The house is listed at $850,000. To check out the listing, click here.