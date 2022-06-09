More storms formed Thursday afternoon, bringing rain to parts of New Mexico, but once again missing Albuquerque. High pressure will put a lid on thunderstorms Friday and start a period of the hottest weather we’ve seen so far this year.

Parts of Santa Fe and Albuquerque finally saw rainfall today, but the rain managed to avoid the airports (where official observations are taken) so the dry streak continues. However, some parts of New Mexico, including the South Valley, Belen, and Los Lunas picked up very heavy rainfall. Storms will taper off after sunset tonight, with a few spotty showers lingering in southern New Mexico overnight.

A ridge of high pressure will move over the state Friday morning, acting as a lid on thunderstorm develop in the afternoon. A few isolated storms will still be possible across the high terrain and southwestern New Mexico, but coverage will be much lower than the last couple of days. The area of high pressure will also kickstart a heat wave that will last through the weekend. High temperatures will hit record and near-record values through Sunday. Albuquerque could see its first 100° day of the year Saturday.

Temperatures cool off just a few degrees early next week, but windy weather will return again Monday afternoon. This will be responsible for the development of critical fire danger across parts of the state again. Winds die down for most on Tuesday as above average temperatures continue.