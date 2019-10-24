Hobbs Police arrest man wanted on parole violation in TX

HOBBS, NM (KRQE) – A man wanted in Texas went to a long way to avoid being caught. The arrest video from Hobbs Police shows the chase ended in dramatic fashion.

“Don’t you move or you’re going to be shot!” a Hobbs Police officer is heard yelling at the man police say led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase across state lines on Oct. 13.

“It was reported to us through dispatch when the call came out that state troopers were currently in pursuit of a stolen vehicle out of Texas,” Hobbs Police Lt. Danny Garrett explained.

The video shows police stopping an orange truck using spike strips at Joe Harvey and Grime, then trying to get the driver, Brian Quesada, to cooperate. When he didn’t, officers opened the door and threw him to the ground.

Once he was in cuffs, officers tried talking to him but got little information.

“What’s your name, man?” the officer asked.

“I don’t know my name,” Quesada replied.

However, Quesada did make a point to criticize how aggressive the officers were as he was being booked.

“Y’all was on some trying to kill me-type sh**,” Quesada said.

Quesada had an active warrant for violating parole in Texas and has been sent back there to face those charges.