Historian, author exposes secret projects, ideas, and plot for ‘Nuking the Moon’

MYSTERY WIRE — During the darkest days of the Cold War, some pretty wild ideas were discussed about ways to keep America safe, and thankfully, many of them never got off the drawing board.

Atomic weapons played a big part in some of the harebrained schemes that were discussed by the Pentagon and variuous spy agencies. Some wanted to use nuclear bobms to dig canals, creat harbors, even toss into the middle of active hurricanes.

One of the wildest ideas is also the title of a recent book, “Nuking the Moon.”

Vince Houghton, historian and author of “Nuking the Moon,” explains.

“So the idea was, let’s detonate a thermonuclear weapon on the moon. And let’s do it along the terminator, which is where the light and the dark side of the moon meet up, so that everybody on Earth could watch that perfect mushroom cloud go up on the moon. And everyone at that point would know that America, we’re the toughest kid on the block.

In his day job, Vince Houghton is the curator of the International Spy Museum in Washington. Another scheme he uncovered is Operation Acoustic Kitty, a plan to turn housecats into deadly weapons.

