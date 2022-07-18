Record setting heat will continue across parts of New Mexico through Tuesday as rain chances remain limited. An uptick in rain chances will return starting Wednesday with a slight dip in temperatures.

High pressure continues to bring the heat across New Mexico. Heat Advisories will continue for parts of the state Tuesday with some areas in eastern New Mexico climbing up to 108°. Record high temperatures will either be broken or be close to breaking Tuesday afternoon. There will still be a chance for storms in the afternoon, mainly across the western and northern mountains, but northeast New Mexico has a better chance at an isolated storm on Tuesday.

A backdoor front will begin to move into New Mexico Tuesday night. Do not expect a whole lot of relief from this heat behind the front, but what it will bring is an increase in low-level moisture. Storm chances will increase across the northern mountains and eastern and central New Mexico Wednesday afternoon. As the moisture continues to move westward into Thursday, storm chances will also move westward. Starting Wednesday, isolated rain chances will also return to the Albuquerque metro.

This weekend will once again see an increase in monsoon storm chances as high pressure shifts east. This will begin to set up a more traditional monsoon pattern with moisture moving in from the south. There is still some discrepancy on exactly how far east the high pressure will migrate, and that will affect where the monsoon storm chances will be. Most likely though we will see a surge of moisture and increase in rain chances across the western half of the state.