Groups proposing locations for sprawling sports complex

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – There are dueling ideas over where to build a massive sports complex in Albuquerque. A city councilor is pushing for the westside, while youth sports leagues want Mesa Del Sol.

In a resolution filed this week, City Councilor Ken Sanchez is proposing to direct $3 million from the city’s Lodgers’ Tax for about two dozen soccer fields, bleachers, a concession area and locker rooms on the westside next to Albuquerque Public Schools’ community stadium and the new baseball fields at the Regional Sports Complex to attract youth soccer leagues and tournaments.

He even thinks the New Mexico United could practice there. Sanchez said this spot is ideal and where he’s also proposing a separate $18 million indoor sports complex.

“It would be youth basketball where people could come play basketball also, it would be volleyball, it would include wrestling, it would include indoor soccer,” Sanchez explained.

Meanwhile, the New Mexico Youth Soccer Association is pushing for a bigger, 32-field complex to be put at Mesa Del Sol, where the United already practice. They say it would make Albuquerque competitive for hosting big regional tournaments.

“We’re looking at trying to approach the state for phase two, which is 10 grass fields, and the county estimates that to cost $4.86 million,” the association’s executive director, Gloria Faber, explained.

Sanchez and the soccer association both say an Albuquerque site would take some of the load off the Bernalillo soccer complex, but wouldn’t replace it.

“It’s very tight. It’s a while to get out of the soccer complex, 30 to 40 minutes, and so they need room, as well,” Faber said.

The groups would ask the state to pitch in for the complex at either location.

This outdoor sports complex is separate from the push by the mayor’s office, state lawmakers and the United to build a downtown soccer stadium.