Grant’s Saturday Night Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The wind returns Sunday as a storm system moves into New Mexico, bringing a chance for light snow to many areas. Winds are dying down across New Mexico tonight, but they return Sunday as storm system moves into the state.

A strong backdoor cold front will move across eastern New Mexico Sunday, bringing colder temperatures and a strong canyon wind into Albuquerque. Snow will begin in the northern mountains and move south into Sunday night. Snow will also expand across eastern New Mexico by Monday morning. A trace up to 3″ will be possible for many areas. Snow may impact the Monday morning commute in the metro too.

Temperatures will be left cooler statewide Monday afternoon as the storm system exits. Warmer weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of another storm system. Rain and snow chances return to many areas again late Wednesday into Thursday.