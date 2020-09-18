Gallup judge agrees to step down following misconduct allegations

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A McKinley County judge has agreed to step down after she’s accused of interfering in cases involving her own family members. In one case, former magistrate judge April Silversmith is accused of failing to rescue herself from a traffic case involving her niece and then dismissing that case.

She’s also accused of trying to influence the judge handling her son’s traffic case and of speak to a district attorney about a case involving her daughter. Instead of facing disciplinary measures, Silversmith agreed to retire and promise to never hold a New Mexico judicial office again.

