CHIMAYO, N.M. (KRQE) – A post office in Chimayo was damaged by a fire. The incident happened earlier this week.

According to the United States Postal Service, service will not be interrupted.

The location served 200 residents on two routes and also had 800 PO boxes. They said, for the time being, people will need to pick up their mail at the Santa Cruz office.

“Our facility team is going to connect with the building owner, and we’ll have a conversation about where the next step is for that location. Whether it’s to rebuild the post office or find another location in Chimayo, but we will have a presence in Chimayo,” said Communications Specialist Rod Spurgeon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.