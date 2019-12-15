Friends of woman shot at Bianchetti Park start fundraiser for memorial bench

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friends of the woman shot to death near an Albuquerque park are finding ways to keep her memory alive.

While there is already a memorial at the park for Cayla Campos covered with candles and notes, her friends are working to establish something more permanent.

The side of a tragedy brings some peace to those still grieving.

“A lot of us will go over there and sit with her and try to spend time with her that way,” Cayla’s best friend, Cody Bell said. “I know that helps me.

Cayla was at Bianchetti Park in October playing Pokemon Go.

Police said she was shot and killed after witnessing a robbery in the park.

“That was basically the last place she was,” Cody said. “Everyone still misses her.”

As winter draws near and the roses around her makeshift memorial wither, her friends are looking for a more permanent reminder of her.

“She was such an amazing person,” Cody said. “I feel like this is the least I could do.”

Cayla’s best friend, Cody Bell set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for a memorial bench at the park.

“It would create a space for us to visit and chat with her,” Cody said.

While Cayla lived in Albuquerque, her parents moved to Arizona a few years ago which is where she is buried.

“I thought a little memorial would be cool for the people who cannot visit her out of state,” Cody said.

He said he is working with the city’s parks and recreation department to set it up hoping to have her name engraved on the bench and her favorite Pokemon.

“On Pokemon Go, you can request to make a new Poke-stop, so I would like to make one dedicated to her because that was one of her favorite things to do. She touched so many peoples’ hearts and souls, and I feel like she deserves something like that,” Cody said.

It will cost at least $1,500 for the memorial.

Cody’s goal is to have it in place by the end of the year.

