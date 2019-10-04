Fired employee accused of vandalizing Old Town restaurant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a fired restaurant employee kept coming back to its Old Town location to vandalize it.

Investigators believe 19-year-old Jason Haidle-Mascareno caused damage to the little Anita’s Restaurant on Mountain and Ro Grande ten times since February. According to the arrest warrant, the incidents happened after he lost his job.

The total damage amounted to more than $7,300. Restaurant staff told police they recognized Haidle-Mascareno from surveillance videos of the incidents.