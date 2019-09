ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Film production companies are pouring thousands of dollars into New Mexico colleges.

The team from “Better Call Saul” recently gave $68,000 to four different media education programs at New Mexico State University, Northern New Mexico College and San Juan College. The money helps schools buy cameras, 3D printer supplies and more.

New Mexico colleges have received $640,000 from the program in the last three years.