PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico University said it is taking a second look at the sexual assault allegations against a former women’s basketball coach. Three former players filed the lawsuit claiming then Coach Mehgan De Los Reyes forced them to receive physical therapy from her husband Glen but he assaulted them instead. The suit claims the coach then told the athletes to lie about receiving treatment.
ENMU told KRQE News 13 Thursday that it launched an investigation into the complaints on March 8 but did not find any signs of abuse.
On Friday they sent this statement:
Eastern New Mexico University is in the process of carefully reviewing the allegations made in that lawsuit which was filed on April 27, 2023. Further actions are being taken in conjunction with our attorneys to properly address the allegations in appropriate court proceedings and not engage in this matter outside of that proper forum. Based upon advice from counsel, it would be improper to comment further as the matter is now in litigation. However, ENMU will continue to strive toward providing a safe learning environment for its students, faculty, and staff.Eastern New Mexico University