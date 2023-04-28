PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico University said it is taking a second look at the sexual assault allegations against a former women’s basketball coach. Three former players filed the lawsuit claiming then Coach Mehgan De Los Reyes forced them to receive physical therapy from her husband Glen but he assaulted them instead. The suit claims the coach then told the athletes to lie about receiving treatment.

ENMU told KRQE News 13 Thursday that it launched an investigation into the complaints on March 8 but did not find any signs of abuse.

On Friday they sent this statement: