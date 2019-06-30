Duke City Gladiators advance to the CIF Champions Bowl after 70-62 win over Amarillo on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Duke City Gladiators are now headed to the CIF Champions Bowl for a 2nd consecutive year, as they beat the Amarillo Venom on Saturday 70-62 for the Southern Conference Championship.

This wasn’t an easy win for the Gladiators on Saturday night though, as they trailed at the half and couldn’t find a rhythm on offense and defense. Duke City would turn things around in the 2nd half though, as they went on to score 44 points and hold off the Venom for the win.

The Gladiators will now host the Salina Liberty in the CIF Championship game on July 13th in Tingley Coliseum.

The Gladiators also had a special guest at Saturday nights game, as UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones was in the building. Jones has a big fight coming up next Saturday as he will headline UFC 239. Jones had this message to the fans on Saturday night during halftime.

“This place has a lot of great champions. We got Holly Holm, we got Johnny Tapia, and my goal is to continue these guys legacy and to be one of the greatest champions ever, by representing Albuquerque New Mexico while I do it”, said Jon Jones.