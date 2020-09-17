Development plan for El Camino Real Historic Trail

Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County plans to revive a historic trail. Along with the city, National Parks and the University of New Mexico, the county has created a plan for the development of El Camino Real De Tierra Trail within Bernalillo County.

Right now, the county is asking for input on sites and trail segments along the route that can be used for the public. The county says the goal is for the plan to provide a way for communities along the historic trail to share elements of their history and culture.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss