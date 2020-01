TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Taos County deputies are searching for a missing skier. The family of 72-year-old John McCoy of Maryland notified the sheriff’s office after they had not heard from him in several days.

Deputies say there was no sign of him at his seasonal home near El Prado, but they found his blue Subaru parked at Taos Ski Valley and learned his season ski pass had been scanned on Jan. 2.

If you’ve seen him, call the sheriff’s office.