ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Actor and singer Darius McCrary is in Albuquerque to help a family friend. McCrary is in the Duke City to help Teresa Tapia kick off the grand opening of Tapiaville. It’s a training facility that Teresa hopes to use to keep the memory of her late world champion boxer husband Johnny Tapia alive.

The facility will also help to bring up the next generation of fighters in the area. Tapiaville will have more than boxing training. There will also be a barbershop for haircuts and a place for sports medicine. The grand opening is Sunday at 1 pm at the corner of Candelaria and San Mateo. McCrary will have a lot of stories to share at the event. He let us in on a few in the Sports Office.