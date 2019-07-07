Crowds out in droves to support locals on fight night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The fight night excitement was alive in Albuquerque. UFC fans were out in full force supporting local contenders. People packed in Uptown Sports Bar and were fired up to watch hometown heroes in action.

Many people said they’ve been looking forward to this all week. They say having three locals on the card gives New Mexicans something to be proud of and everyone has a fight they are looking forward to the most. “Of course Holly Holm and mostly Holly Holm try to repeat the championship,” says Paul Benavidez.

“The Jon Jones fight you know he’s a good fighter coming back from a lot of things happening to him so getting back on the right track is number one for him so that’s what I’m looking forward to,” says Allen Flowers.

Managers here say they are used to seeing big crowds come out when a local is fighting however, they’ve never had three in one night so they have extra people on staff to accommodate the rush of people.

