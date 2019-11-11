Court officials defend judge’s ruling to release Fabian Gonzales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico courts are defending a judge’s controversial decision to release Fabian Gonzales, the man facing charges in connection with the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens.

This comes as more than a hundred people protested in downtown Sunday, demanding Judge Charles Brown to resign. However, court officials said he made the right call.

“We are tired of it,” protester George Lane said. “We have had enough.”

Some New Mexicans are fed up with what they are calling a failed court system.

“A lot of people are affected by this,” Lane said. “You see tears. You see energy.”

People protested outside district court in downtown days after Judge Brown’s ruling to free Gonzales from jail leading up to his trial in connection with the death of Martens.

“The state must prove by clear and convincing evidence that the defendant is a threat to the community,” Judge Brown said in court Wednesday. “The state did not really address that much.”

Gonzales has been behind bars for three years as the case continues.

“You are pissed,” Lane said. “You are mad at the whole system.”

Many Sunday called on Judge Brown to step down.

“Brown, you gotta go,” Lane said.

Amid the backlash, the Administrative Office of the Courts and the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association are defending Brown’s decision.

“Factually, it is a much different case than the public is aware,” Ahmad Assed with the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association said.

He said Gonzales’s prior misdemeanor charges and DUI aren’t enough to hold him.

Gonzales is now facing child abuse charges and tampering with evidence in Victoria’s death.

The DA’s office dismissed the initial rape and murder charges against him last year, stating there is evidence that shows Gonzales was nowhere near the home when Victoria was murdered.

“If the DA’s office would have charged this thing at the beginning as a lesser case, there wouldn’t be the emotional tie associated with it,” Assed said.

Still, many are frustrated with what they believe is injustice for Martens.

“It is time to protect our kids,” Lane said. “That’s it. That’s enough.”

The DA’s office said it plans to appeal the decision which could take up to four weeks.

Gonzales is still in custody until pre-trial services finds housing for him, but it is unclear how long that could take.

The Administrative Office of the Courts released the following statement: