Councilor wants city to drop costs associated with Mary Han lawsuits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – It has been nine years since the suspicious death of prominent Albuquerque attorney, Mary Han.

A city councilor is now hoping that dropping attorney’s fees owed to the city in this case will help bring closure.

Councilor Diane Gibson has been working to try to get all fees waived in the case.

Now, it is up to her fellow councilors and mayor to get on board.

“It is an opportunity to show compassion to a family who has suffered for a long time,” Gibson said.

Gibson is sponsoring a resolution to waive any fees and costs associated with lawsuits related to the city’s investigation of Mary Han’s death.

“That has been a very controversial issue and case from day one,” city councilor Ken Sanchez said in 2014.

Han was among the most well-know civil rights attorneys in the metro. She represented clients in several cases that involved allegations against APD officers and high-ranking officials within the department.

Han died from carbon monoxide poisoning at her North Valley home in 2010. Police quickly ruled it a suicide, but the family said it was a murder and that APD botched the investigation.

The family sued and lost. Then, the city went after the family for attorney’s fees and court costs.

“I think this is such an important issue to the citizens of our community,” Sanchez said in 2014. “If they are looking to file a lawsuit against the city, they should not be in fear that they could be sued if their lawsuit doesn’t prevail.”

While Gibson said the city does not assume any guilt or culpability in Han’s case, she said waiving a total of $5,000 is a way for everyone to move on.

“Hopefully, it will offer a little bit of restoration or dignity in Mary Han’s name,” Gibson said.

Gibson said city council approved the same legislation in 2014, but former mayor RJ Berry vetoed it.

If council gives it the green light this time, Gibson said it could be signed off by Mayor Keller in a matter of weeks.

Earlier this month, New Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled that it would not review the case surrounding Han’s death.

A family attorney said they are filing a motion to reconsider.