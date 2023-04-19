Windy weather will continue for parts of New Mexico through the end of the week. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures by the end of the week too.

Winds are finally dying down tonight across New Mexico, but some breezy conditions will continue for parts of the state. A cold front is pushing through New Mexico and will continue to sweep across the state overnight. This will leave us all cooler on Thursday with winds picking up by the afternoon across the northern half of the state. Freezing and near freezing temperatures are likely by Friday morning, especially along valley floors.

Temperatures will stay below average Friday afternoon with more breezy to windy conditions. Western New Mexico will start to see warmer weather return through the weekend, with some afternoon breezes. However, the eastern half of the state will see a backdoor cold front, bringing in cooler air by Sunday.

Everyone will see warmer weather return early next week. There is a lot of uncertainty between forecast models in the chances for rain next week, however some areas should see a few isolated rain chances return by the middle of the week.