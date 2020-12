CHAMA, N.M. (KRQE) - The Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad will convert one of its coal-fired steam locomotives to an oil-based fuel. The railroad says a dryer climate and wind sometimes makes it more challenging to operate coal locomotives. Instead, #489 will be converted to oil firing which is considered more eco-friendly. They say likely guests shouldn't notice a big difference and the goal is to have #489 ready for use by early next year.

“We plan to have the #489 ready for use in this upcoming 2021 operating season. We have not forgotten, nor will we ever forget, the importance of our historical DNA and the critical role the C&TS plays in preserving the most authentic steam railroading experience available anywhere, now and for future generations. We will strive to always have the best examples of operating coal-fired steam locomotives in service when conditions permit,” said Interim CEO Eric Mason in a news release.