Connor’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Storms will be primarily in the mountains, but surface dewpoints should be able to support isolated thunderstorms elsewhere initiated from gust fronts. If you don’t get rain, expect another hot day. Temperatures will be close to record setting near Four Corners.

Little changes are expected on Labor Day. The high drifts closer to Utah and chances for rain will become zero in southeast New Mexico. Wednesday will bring scattered thunderstorms to the northern mountains. Thanks to a cold front, temperatures will finally drift closer to average by Wednesday.