Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

A Pacific cold front will usher in near average temperatures across the region on Monday. Northwest winds will peak around noon. Tuesday and Wednesday will be a transition pattern that’ll slightly increase temperatures.

An upper level low will swing through the southwest on Thursday. It’ll try to form a closed low on Friday. Overall, the system will move too quickly to create heavy snow. However, all the mountains are expected to get accumulating snow along with some lower terrain such as Albuquerque. Flow will persist out of the northwest making next weekend cold and dry.