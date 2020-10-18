Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Today would have been the Rio Grande Rivalry game but of course, neither the Lobos nor Aggies are playing during the pandemic. It wasn't just the game that got canceled, the usual Rivalry Week festivities were not the same, either.

It's usually one of the biggest games of the year for Lobos and Aggies alike. Hundreds of fans pack the tailgate lots and the stadium for the Rio Grande Rivalry. This year though, like most everything else, the big game has been canceled, along with all of the typical festivities that go along with it. There were no rallies this year and the schools didn't burn each other's mascot. "We're definitely sad not to be burning that giant Aggie," said Andrea Marquez, the Student Activities Advisor.