Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Areas of thunderstorms on Tuesday

Another weak wave is passing through Colorado today and supporting showers in the high country. Few Showers will make it below 8,000′, but it’s possible for a shower or two near Raton. Tuesday’s setup will be more favorable for precipitation in Northeast New Mexico. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the morning and afternoon.

The pattern will become drier and windier starting on Wednesday. A few showers will be possible across the mountains. Winds will strongest on Thursday and will likely be accompanied by red flag warnings. The weekend is expected to be dry and sunny.

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

