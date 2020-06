High pressure will inch its way over to Texas allowing for consistent moisture to stream into Western New Mexico this upcoming weekend. Thunderstorms will be a blend of wet and dry, therefore, downbursts and locally damaging winds will be possible.

Rain totals will be considerably higher in the mountains. Rain chances will be possible for the valleys, including Albuquerque, through Monday. West winds will block the moisture on Tuesday. We won’t expect changes until the following weekend.