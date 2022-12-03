Good Saturday morning everyone! Some beautiful sunrise shots are greeting us throughout the state with plenty of clouds scattering the early sunlight. The backdoor cold front is giving northeast NM some cooler temps this morning with upper teens to lower 20s. Temps will be around 15° cooler throughout eastern NM Saturday. But pack the umbrella later this afternoon with showers developing through southern and central parts of the state. A very narrow band of rain will set up between the South Valley and the Socorro southward into Silver City. Some areas could receive more than a half inch of rain. Temperatures will be milder than average for most of the state with highs in the middle 50s for the ABQ metro, near 50° for Santa Fe, but only in the middle 50s for Roswell.

We’ll keep the cloudy conditions going through Sunday with moisture finally arriving into our state. This means more scattered rain showers will push into the northern part of the state. Overall, it won’t be quite as heavy as Saturday, but the showers could interfere with your weekend plans including the Twinkle Light Parade Saturday. By Monday, the clouds will start clearing out and temperatures climb into the lower 60s for the Rio Grande Valley. However, it’ll come at a price of higher wind gusts again.