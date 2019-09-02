Clovis police investigate deadly motorcycle crash

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police are staying tight-lipped about their investigation into a deadly motorcycle crash.

It happened July 29 at the intersection of Ross Street and Commerce. Motorcyclist Bobby Trujillo and his passenger, Patricia Trujillo, collided with a city sanitation truck. Patricia died on scene, but Bobby survived and was taken to the hospital.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, the driver of the city truck was unharmed and has not been identified. Police say they won’t reveal the driver’s name until the results from a blood alcohol test can be reviewed.