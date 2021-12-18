Clear and very cold overnight

Skies are clear for most of New Mexico this Saturday evening as dew points are sitting in the single digits!! This is an indication of where some temperatures will drop overnight. Taos will be near 0° while ABQ will fall below average in the upper teens. Grab those extra layers or thermal blankets tonight! For Sunday, we’ll see sunny skies with below average temps for the second day in a row. Far southern Lea County could squeeze out some sprinkles early in the morning. Otherwise skies clear everywhere as high will hit the lower 50s south, middle 40s central, and upper 30s to near 40° north.

It looks like we’ll see a Christmas week storm with some impacts potentially Christmas Eve. Am active jet stream continues for the Pacific Northwest as another trough develops and will spill into south central California. We’ll begin seeing some clouds increase Tuesday out ahead of this as temperatures back above average for most of next week. Precipitation spreads from northwest to southeast later Thursday with the northwest highlands into the Rockies taking the brunt of the storm once again. We could see some more strong winds Christmas Eve with gusts in the 45-55 mph range. This could have some travel impacts north.