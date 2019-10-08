Class to resume Wednesday at two Roswell schools

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Class will resume at two Roswell schools Wednesday following a water main break.

Berrendo Middle School and East Grand Plains Elementary Schools were closed Tuesday after a six-inch water line broke Monday afternoon. The break cut off service for some customers. Others saw a loss of water pressure.

The Berrendo Water Co-op says they expected the water to be turned back on by Tuesday morning, but crews ran into problems due to complications with the dirt surrounding the main break. The water has been restored to both schools.