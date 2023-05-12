ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Film Office has moved into its new downtown home. The grand opening was Friday at their new Third Street location facing Civic Plaza. The location will provide easier access for productions that are filming around the Metro area as well as serve as a conduit between the industry and the communities where they film.

“Film is here to stay big time in Albuquerque and in New Mexico. We are now well beyond the ebbs and flows and the trendiness. We are like institutionalized, awesome film in Albuquerque and that’s a great thing,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. There are currently around six different productions being worked on in the Albuquerque area.